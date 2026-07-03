Clinical trial begins in DRC to find first effective Bundibugyo Ebola therapy

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An international clinical trial has begun enrolling patients in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in a step towards identifying the first effective treatment for Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD), a rare but deadly strain of Ebola that currently has no approved treatment.

The PARTNERS (Platform Adaptive Randomised Trial for New and Repurposed Filovirus TreatmentS) trial will evaluate whether two promising therapies a monoclonal antibody known as MBP134 and the antiviral drug remdesivir can improve survival among people diagnosed with Bundibugyo virus disease.

Researchers will also assess whether combining the two therapies offers greater benefits than using either treatment alone.

The trial is sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and coordinated by the Institut National pour la Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) in the DRC, the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Belgium, and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with international research, clinical and humanitarian partners, with support from Africa CDC.

According to WHO, while treatments have significantly improved survival for the Zaire strain of Ebola, there are currently no approved therapies specifically for Bundibugyo virus disease, highlighting the urgent need for scientific evidence to guide patient care.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the launch of the trial marks an important milestone in the global response to the outbreak.

"Even without approved therapeutics, people are recovering from this disease, but of course, we could save many more lives with safe and effective therapeutics in our toolkit."

He added that the PARTNERS trial was established with national authorities and scientific partners in record time, offering "Real hope that we can deliver concrete results for and with the communities at the heart of the outbreak."

Unlike traditional clinical studies that are often designed after outbreaks begin, the PARTNERS platform was developed in advance, allowing researchers to rapidly initiate trials during an epidemic. Its adaptive design also makes it possible to introduce additional therapies as new evidence becomes available.

Professor Amanda Rojek of the University of Oxford said the initiative reflects lessons learned from previous Ebola outbreaks.

"One of the key lessons from recent outbreaks is that research needs to happen alongside the response, not after it."

She said generating evidence while an outbreak is ongoing allows health workers to improve patient care much faster than waiting until an outbreak has ended.

Patients of all ages with laboratory-confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease are eligible to participate in the trial. In addition to receiving the investigational medicines, participants will continue to receive WHO-recommended supportive care, including fluid replacement, oxygen therapy, blood pressure management and pain relief.

Health experts say the findings could transform the management of Bundibugyo Ebola, potentially becoming the first evidence-based treatment for the disease while strengthening global preparedness for future Ebola and other filovirus outbreaks.