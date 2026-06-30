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How persistent gaps continue to undermine Kenya's health reforms

By Mercy Kahenda | Jun. 30, 2026
Establishment shot of Social Health Authority Headquarters, Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

A raft of reforms, policy shifts and institutional overhauls has been introduced in recent years as the Kenya Kwanza administration pursues its flagship Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

The health sector has undergone sweeping changes aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare. However, despite the reforms, hospitals continue to grapple with staff shortages, drug stock-outs and inadequate diagnostic services that limit quality care.

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