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95 arrested as pharmacy board raids fake chemists in Nairobi slums

By David Njaaga | Jun. 22, 2026
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Pharmacy and Poisons Board enforcement officers inspect a premise during a crackdown on unlicensed chemists in Nairobi's informal settlements. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has arrested 95 people and shut down 48 unlicensed pharmaceutical premises following a week-long crackdown in Nairobi's informal settlements and parts of Kajiado County.

Officers inspected 155 premises across Kibra, Korogocho, Eastleigh, Dandora, Mathare, Embakasi, Nairobi West and Rongai between June 13 and 19, flagging non-compliant outlets and seizing approximately 169 cartons of medicines.

"Within those 155 premises, we indicated that 95 of them did not comply, and therefore they were arrested," said Julius Kaluai, head of Good Distribution Practices and Enforcement at PPB. "Those people have been produced in Kajiado law courts, Kibra and Makadara, so we are waiting for the outcome of the court cases."

The 48 closed premises have been marked and flagged to county commanders, the national police service and county governments to prevent them from reopening.

"The letters are similarly copied to affected county governments, as well as the national police service at the Vigilance House, to ensure that the premises are permanently closed," said Kaluai.

The confiscated medicines are in PPB custody pending court orders for disposal.

Kaluai warned pharmacists that those found culpable risk losing their licences, and urged the public to buy medicine only from registered and licensed outlets, adding that unlicensed premises are run by unqualified persons.

"The law is clear that your licence must be put clearly in a place that anybody you are serving can see it," said Kaluai. 

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Pharmacy and Poisons Board Unlicensed Pharmaceutical Premises Nairobi Informal Settlements Enforcement Officers
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