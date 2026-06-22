Young people fuelling new HIV Infections despite Kenya's gains, warns NSDCC

NSDCC CEO Douglas Bosire speaks during the inaugural Voices of Impact: HIV & STIs Reporting Media Awards 2026 in Nairobi on June 19, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya has made remarkable progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS over the past four decades, but rising infections among young people threaten to reverse some of the gains achieved, the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) has warned.



According to NSDCC Chief Executive Officer Douglas Bosire, the country's HIV response has transformed dramatically from the dark days of the 1980s and 1990s, when an HIV diagnosis was widely perceived as a death sentence.



"It is a fact that the HIV response in this country has evolved and grown tremendously over the last 42 years," Bosire has said.