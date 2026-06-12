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Why SHA wants hospitals not dispensing drugs punished

By James Wanzala | Jun. 12, 2026

SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi during the launch of biometric registration for dependents aged 7- 17 in Nairobi, on June 10th 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard] 

Starting Monday, hospitals accredited by the Social Health Authority (SHA) to offer primary healthcare will be surcharged if they do not dispense prescribed drugs to patients after treating them.

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Social Health Authority Primary Healthcare SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi  Kenyatta National Hospital
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