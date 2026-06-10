Race Against Ebola: Gavi, CEPI Launch Fast-Track Vaccine Plan for Bundibugyo Strain

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said efforts to slow Ebola in Uganda have been largely successful. [iStockphoto]



A new global health initiative led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is aiming to fast-track the development of a trial-ready vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus within months, marking a major shift away from the traditional approach of waiting for outbreaks before starting vaccine development.

Gavi said the strategy is designed to close a long-standing gap in global epidemic preparedness, where rare and unpredictable pathogens receive limited commercial investment due to uncertain market returns. According to Gavi, this lack of demand certainty has historically slowed or discouraged manufacturers from investing in vaccines for less common Ebola strains such as Bundibugyo.