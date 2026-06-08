Preeclampsia: The silent pregnancy threat claiming mothers and children

The twins that Lynn Atieno, 31, waited years to conceive will grow up hearing stories about their mother. They will hear about a woman who dreamed of motherhood, carefully followed medical advice, endured weeks in hospital and looked forward to the day she would finally hold her children. They will also hear about the day that the dream ended.
For Lynn’s family, grief remains heavy. What should have been a celebration of new life became a period of mourning, unanswered questions and painful adjustment.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…