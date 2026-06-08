Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Preeclampsia: The silent pregnancy threat claiming mothers and children

By Rodgers Otiso | Jun. 8, 2026
Doctors warn that early detection and regular antenatal care are crucial in preventing deaths linked to preeclampsia. [Courtesy]

The twins that Lynn Atieno, 31, waited years to conceive will grow up hearing stories about their mother. They will hear about a woman who dreamed of motherhood, carefully followed medical advice, endured weeks in hospital and looked forward to the day she would finally hold her children. They will also hear about the day that the dream ended.

For Lynn’s family, grief remains heavy. What should have been a celebration of new life became a period of mourning, unanswered questions and painful adjustment.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Preeclampsia Maternal Health Newborn Care Antenatal Care
.

Latest Stories

Parliament orders probe into the fuel subsidy fund
Parliament orders probe into the fuel subsidy fund
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
53 mins ago
Win for farmers as fertiliser subsidy gets Sh18b in budget
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
53 mins ago
Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m
By Kamau Muthoni 53 mins ago
Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m
Education crisis worsens as more schools close over student unrest
By Standard Team 53 mins ago
Education crisis worsens as more schools close over student unrest
Boys step up to end period stigma, restore dignity for girls in slum
By Mercy Kahenda 53 mins ago
Boys step up to end period stigma, restore dignity for girls in slum
Why Ruto, allies are desperate to have Uhuru out of 2027 gameplan
By Ndung'u Gachane 53 mins ago
Why Ruto, allies are desperate to have Uhuru out of 2027 gameplan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved