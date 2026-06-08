Preeclampsia: The silent pregnancy threat claiming mothers and children

Doctors warn that early detection and regular antenatal care are crucial in preventing deaths linked to preeclampsia. [Courtesy]

The twins that Lynn Atieno, 31, waited years to conceive will grow up hearing stories about their mother. They will hear about a woman who dreamed of motherhood, carefully followed medical advice, endured weeks in hospital and looked forward to the day she would finally hold her children. They will also hear about the day that the dream ended.

For Lynn’s family, grief remains heavy. What should have been a celebration of new life became a period of mourning, unanswered questions and painful adjustment.