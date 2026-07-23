Sh582 a day: Healthy eating slips out of reach for 44m Kenyans, UN report shows

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A fruit vendor arranges produce at a market in Kisumu. A new FAO report shows the daily cost of a healthy diet has nearly doubled to Sh582 in eight years, pricing out 43.9 million Kenyans. [Fuile,Standard]

Over 43.9 million Kenyans cannot afford a healthy diet, a rise of 9.6 million since 2017, a new UN Food and Agriculture Organisation report shows.

The daily cost of a healthy diet has nearly doubled over eight years, climbing from the equivalent of Sh331 to Sh582 per person, according to FAO.

The agency's figures show the number of Kenyans priced out of proper nutrition has grown from 34.3 million in 2017 to the current total.

Workers' purchasing power has fallen by up to 12 per cent over five years, the Kenya Bankers Association estimates, as statutory deductions and rising taxes erode take-home pay.

The deductions include pay as you earn tax, the 1.5 per cent Affordable Housing Levy and a 2.75 per cent contribution to the Social Health Insurance Fund, alongside higher National Social Security Fund contributions that now exceed Sh6,480 a month for higher earners.

The proportion of Kenyans unable to meet the healthy diet threshold now stands at 76.3 per cent, up from 69.8 per cent in 2017. Food inflation reached 8.6 per cent in June, up from 6.6 per cent a year earlier.

Kenya trails several regional neighbours on the measure. Rwanda recorded a share of 67.7 per cent, Ethiopia 67.9 per cent, Tanzania 73 per cent and Uganda 73.6 per cent.

FAO said a healthy diet remains critical for growth and reducing the risk of non-communicable disease throughout life.

The agency called for policies that raise food production while also making nutritious food more affordable, citing climate-smart agriculture, better distribution systems and reduced post-harvest losses as priorities for reversing the trend.