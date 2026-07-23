From TSC critic to commissioner: The irony of Sossion's return

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion. [File, Standard]

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion is on the verge of one of the most remarkable comebacks in Kenya's education sector.

This is after President William Ruto nominated him to serve as a commissioner of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) — the very institution he spent years battling over teachers' rights, labour policies and education reforms.