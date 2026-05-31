Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Two decades later, impacts from Indonesia mud volcano linger

By AFP | May. 31, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Residents affected by the Lapindo mudflow and environmental activists mark 20 years since a gas exploration accident triggered a mud flow in Porong, Sidoarjo, East Java province, on May 29, 2026. [AFP]

Harwati clasped her hands and offered a prayer on the edge of a sludge lake on the Indonesian island of Java, as dozen of residents gathered to mark two decades since mud volcano eruptions began displacing thousands.

On May 29, 2006, the earth in the Sidoarjo district of East Java province opened up, ejecting pungent, steaming hot mud that swallowed villages and factories.

Thirteen people died when an underground gas pipeline in the disaster zone exploded.

The eruptions, which continue to occur, destroyed at least a dozen villages and have displaced tens of thousands of people.

Harwati said the gathering, held on Friday to mark two decades since the disaster, was organised to remind the government that residents are still feeling the impact of the mudflow.

"Even though presidents change, we still hope (the government will) provide justice for us," the 50-year-old told AFP on Saturday, insisting that the disaster was "far" from over.

She demanded the government conduct a thorough examination of the mudflow's impacts on the health of nearby residents, saying many locals have suffered from cancers after the incident.

An area of over 600 hectares was swallowed by the mud, according to the government, as efforts to plug it, including with huge concrete balls, have proved ineffective.

The disaster forced Muhammad Irsyad to leave his village in 2012, as he could no longer tolerate pollution that seeped into the well his family relied on for cooking and bathing.

"I was angry when I wanted to take a bath because when we shower, my eyes got stung as soon as the water hits it," Irsyad, 62, told AFP.

Two decades since the disaster, Irsyad said he was still "rearranging" his life, with his family surviving on income earned from their food stall and drinking water sales.

Irsyad's wife Siti Chusniawati said she was "sad" to relocate to a new place, but added that the family had little choice.

"It was tough, but whether we want it or not, we just go on day by day, trying to be able to adapt with this new circumstance," the 48-year-old said.

Independent studies alternate blame between oil and gas company PT Lapindo Brantas, which was drilling in the area at the time, and an earthquake that struck two days earlier about 260 kilometres (162 miles) away.

Lapindo -- part of a business empire controlled by Indonesia's powerful Bakrie family -- was eventually ordered to compensate victims, but payments took years, triggering angry protests.

The government eventually intervened and loaned the company the funds to expedite the remaining payments.

Irsyad called the use of public money to pay for damages following the disaster an "injustice". He said the company should take responsibility.

Lapindo, which has since changed its name to Minarak Brantas Gas, did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, but the firm previously said investigations "determined that no correlation could be proven between the drilling activities and the mud eruption".

Environmental groups have found that groundwater near in area has been polluted following the disaster, causing illnesses for locals, said Melky Nahar, a coordinator of NGO Mining Advocacy Network (JATAM).

"After two decades, the destruction over the health, environment and base of production of people... are not finished," he said.

Irsyad, who moved to his current home some four kilometres away from his old one, said he told his friend that he wished to be buried in his old village.

"So my child and grandchild will look for me there. And from there they possibly will have a question: 'why was grandfather buried here?'" 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Indonesia Mud Volcano Mining Advocacy Network Indonesian Island of Java Sidoarjo District
.

Latest Stories

How Ruto's administration can unleash Singapore's magic
How Ruto's administration can unleash Singapore's magic
Opinion
By Joseph Lister Nyaringo
25 mins ago
School fires: Time for parents to take matters into their own hands
Opinion
By Editorial
25 mins ago
Why customer experience is extremely important in banking
Opinion
By Caroline Makena
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto dismisses opposition, vows easy victory in 2027
By Edwin Nyarangi 25 mins ago
Ruto dismisses opposition, vows easy victory in 2027
Day Nairobi city was taken over by North London
By Robert Abong'o 25 mins ago
Day Nairobi city was taken over by North London
Coffee farmers reap rewards from reforms and new export markets
By Amos Kiarie 25 mins ago
Coffee farmers reap rewards from reforms and new export markets
Gigantic aircraft land in Nanyuki as debate on Ebola centre rises
By Boniface Gikandi and Bernard Lusigi 6 hrs ago
Gigantic aircraft land in Nanyuki as debate on Ebola centre rises
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved