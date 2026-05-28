Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why millions of Africans with epilepsy are left to suffer alone

By David Njaaga | May. 28, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Millions of epilepsy patients across Africa cannot access treatment due to medicine shortages, few specialists and deep-rooted stigma. [File,Standard]

Roughly 80 per cent of people living with epilepsy across sub-Saharan Africa receive no treatment at all, a figure that an epilepsy advocate says exposes a failure at the heart of global health policy.

Dr. Phyllis Kimani, a pharmacist qualified in both the United Kingdom (UK) and Kenya, raised the alarm as global health ministers convened at the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, arguing that neurological conditions remain peripheral in discussions that should place brain health at their centre.

"Brain health is health. Neurological care is not a luxury," said Kimani, who focuses her work on refractory epilepsies, cases where patients do not respond to standard treatment.

Epilepsy affects approximately 50 million people globally and ranks among the world's most prevalent neurological disorders. In low-income countries, about three quarters of people with epilepsy may not receive the treatment they need, a phenomenon researchers call the treatment gap.

A recent study found the average availability of generic anti-seizure medicines in the public sector of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) to be less than 50 per cent.

Sub-Saharan Africa's treatment gap exceeds 75 per cent, driven by limited diagnostic tools, poor medication access, too few trained healthcare workers and stigma that discourages patients from seeking care.

Kimani said the misunderstanding of the condition deepens the crisis. Surveys in Rwanda found that most respondents believed people with epilepsy should not be allowed to go to school, work or use public spaces, while a large study in suburban Senegal found that 51 per cent of respondents believed evil spirits caused epilepsy.

"In some communities, seizures are still associated with witchcraft, curses or mental illness. These misconceptions do more than fuel stigma. They delay diagnosis, isolate families and prevent people from seeking medical care," noted Kimani.

She observed that caregivers of patients with treatment-resistant epilepsy carry financial and mental health burdens that rarely appear in clinical records or policy documents, a population she described as "invisible" within the broader healthcare conversation.

Kimani called for stronger supply-chain accountability, noting that many anti-seizure medicines listed on the World Health Organisation (WHO) Essential Medicines List remain unavailable at the facility level across sub-Saharan Africa.

She also called for earlier diagnosis pathways, epilepsy education in schools and communities and investment in specialist services within African health systems.

WHO pilot projects have indicated that training primary healthcare providers to diagnose and treat epilepsy can effectively reduce the treatment gap, suggesting the barrier is political will and resources rather than technical capacity.

"No one should be left behind simply because of where they live, what they can afford or how complex their condition may be. That is not an aspiration. It is a standard of care we have the knowledge and the means to meet," added Kimani.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Epilepsy in Africa Health Policy Dr. Phyllis Kimani Epilepsy Treatment Gap Africa
.

Latest Stories

Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
National
By Augustine Oduor
4 hrs ago
Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire
National
By Julius Chepkwony
4 hrs ago
When a friend becomes a foe
Football
By AFP
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire
By Julius Chepkwony 4 hrs ago
Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire
"Why me, God?" Grief engulfs parents after losing children in Utumishi school fire tragedy
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
"Why me, God?" Grief engulfs parents after losing children in Utumishi school fire tragedy
Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
By Augustine Oduor 4 hrs ago
Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
Escalating factional rivalries cast shadow over ODM's future
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Escalating factional rivalries cast shadow over ODM's future
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved