Beyond theatre: How digital tech is reshaping surgery and saving lives

An ongoing surgery at Makueni County Referral Hospital, where modern technology is used to boost surgeries with guidance of specialized doctors outside the surgery rooms. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

For more than a decade, Caroline Wambua lived behind scarves to protect her dignity. What began as a small swelling on her neck in 2012 gradually developed into a massive goitre that changed her appearance, affected her health and left her isolated as she endured stigma from her community.

“At first it was just a small growth and I ignored it. With time, it kept growing bigger and bigger,” recalls the Wote, Makueni resident.