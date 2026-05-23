Beyond theatre: How digital tech is reshaping surgery and saving lives

For more than a decade, Caroline Wambua lived behind scarves to protect her dignity. What began as a small swelling on her neck in 2012 gradually developed into a massive goitre that changed her appearance, affected her health and left her isolated as she endured stigma from her community.
“At first it was just a small growth and I ignored it. With time, it kept growing bigger and bigger,” recalls the Wote, Makueni resident.
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