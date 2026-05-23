Wandeto's murder must shame us all into rejecting hate

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Rachel Wandeto: Musician who tattooed Ruto image dies after brutal Kasarani attack [Courtesy]

The horrifying murder of gospel singer Rachel Wandeto is not just another criminal investigation. It is a painful mirror reflecting how toxic our political environment has become.

A young woman was allegedly hunted down, burned, and ultimately killed amid claims that her political choices and public support for President William Ruto made her a target. If those claims are proven true, Kenyans must confront an ugly truth: political intolerance is turning into violent extremism.

No one should be assaulted, threatened, maimed, or killed because of political beliefs. Not in a constitutional democracy. Not in a nation that proclaims freedom of expression and association.

The idea that someone can be branded a “traitor” simply for supporting a political side is primitive and dangerous.

Today it is Wandeto, tomorrow it could be someone else wearing a rival party T-shirt, attending a different rally, or posting a political opinion online. President Ruto’s condemnation of the killing was necessary and timely.

His warning that those responsible “will answer” must now be backed by swift, transparent, and fearless investigations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General Douglas Kanja have promised action. Kenyans will judge the State not by statements, but by whether every individual behind this barbaric act is arrested, prosecuted, and punished heavily.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations must leave no stone unturned. If the killers believed they could silence or terrorise others through brutality, then justice must send a louder message that Kenya will never reward political violence with impunity.

But beyond arrests and prosecutions lies a bigger national shame. Kenya’s politics has become deeply poisoned by tribal hostility, online abuse, intimidation, and fanatical loyalty that treat opponents as enemies rather than fellow citizens. Across social media platforms, political discourse has degenerated into insults, threats, and dehumanisation.

Leaders and their supporters routinely label dissenters as traitors or sellouts. Such rhetoric fertilises violence. Kenyans must reject this culture before it consumes the nation. Democracy means accepting that people will think differently, vote differently, and support different leaders.

One citizen may adore one politician, and another may oppose him fiercely. Both have equal rights under the Constitution. Political competition is no death sentence.

The brutal images and reports surrounding Wandeto’s final days should disturb the conscience of every Kenyan, regardless of political affiliation. This is no longer about parties or elections. It is about preserving humanity, civility, and the rule of law.

Rachel Wandeto’s death must become a turning point; the killers must face justice, and political leaders must tone down inflammatory rhetoric. Supporters must learn tolerance, and Kenyans must remember that no election, no slogan, and no politician is worth shedding innocent blood.