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Vitality Health International rebrands to strengthen healthcare in Kenya, Africa

By Linda Akwabi | May. 20, 2026
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Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions CEO Emma Knox says the name change will not affect their core purpose to enhance and protect their lives. [Courtesy]

Discovery Health has rebranded Vitality Health International (Africa) to Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions, marking a transition in the expansion of healthcare services in Kenya and the continent.

This reflects the company’s health insurance business – integrated with the Vitality wellness programme – and introduces expanded healthcare offerings, for employers across Africa.

In a statement, the Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions CEO Emma Knox said the name change will not affect their commitment to clients and core purpose to enhance and protect their lives.

Knox assured that in Kenya, Discovery Health – Global Health Solutions will continue with the long-standing partnership - dating back to 2022 – with APA Insurance.

“Their strong local presence and operational scale have allowed us to focus on extending our offering and positively impact the health of our local employer clients and their people,” she said.

APA Insurance CEO Ashok Shah said collaboration through Global Health Solutions will continue to enhance access to quality healthcare.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration through Global Health Solutions to deliver lasting peace of mind to our clients and their families,” he says.

Knox said Discovery Health Global will continue partnering with in-market insurers in Africa to deliver employer-focused solutions to meet employees’ individual healthcare needs.

The company will also expand into a broader range of solutions through Administration Services Only (ASO) offering - a fully managed healthcare administration solution.

Knox said through Global Health Solutions, employers across Africa will continue to benefit from access to Discovery Health’s 34 years of experience in healthcare administration and managed care.

As South Africa’s largest medical aid administrator and managed care service provider, Discovery Health offers world-class clinical governance, advanced risk management and sophisticated healthcare data platforms globally.

“Discovery Health remains the backbone of our operations, delivering measurable value, improved health outcomes and sustainable cost management for organisations operating in Africa,” said Knox.

She revealed that through Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions, they are moving beyond traditional health insurance to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem for employers across Africa.

“By bringing together tailored health insurance, the Vitality wellness programme and advanced administration and clinical capabilities offer broader range of healthcare needs for employers and their employees, while staying true to Discovery’s core purpose: making people healthier and enhancing and protecting their lives,” she said.

Global Health Solutions is a division of Discovery Health, a subsidiary of the renowned Discovery Group, which leverages over 30 years of financial services expertise and operates in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Discovery Health is South Africa’s leading medical scheme administrator and managed care organisation, with more than three decades of experience in delivering high quality, sustainable healthcare solutions at scale. The business was established in 1992 with the core purpose of making people healthier and enhancing and protecting their lives.

At present, Discovery Health provides administration and managed care services to more than 3.6 million members in Africa.

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Related Topics

Vitality Health International (Africa) Discovery Health APA Insurance CEO Ashok Shah Global Health Solutions CEO Emma Knox
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