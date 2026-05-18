Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Healthcare gaps leave 70 of epilepsy patients neglected

By James Omoro | May. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Association for Welfare of People with Epilepsy has begun the initiative for promoting the diagnosis of the disease in villages.[File,Courtesy

Patients with epilepsy in Homa Bay County are expected to get a sigh of relief after an organisation started a project that targets their medication.

The Kenya Association for Welfare of People with Epilepsy (KAWE) has begun the initiative for promoting the diagnosis of the disease in villages.

Through a partnership with DEVLINK and Homa Bay County Government, FAWE undertakes the project by empowering community health volunteers (CHVs) and health workers who operate in dispensaries and health centres.

The empowerment is done by training the CHVs and health workers employed in the primary health facilities.

In the training, the health service providers are taught how to identify and diagnose patients with epilepsy.

Upon identification or diagnosis, the patients are referred to health facilities for medication.

The programme started in Mbita sub-county before being rolled out in the remaining sub-counties in Homa Bay.

KAWE Chief Clinician Bryan Tabani said they started the programme after realising that 70 per cent of epilepsy patients were neglected.

Instead, they are left to stay at home as the disease bites them.

“We saw it as important to bridge the gap that hinders medication of  epilepsy patients,” Tabani said.

He said training primary healthcare workers was important because they are the first people who handle patients before they are referred to higher-tiered health facilities.

“For example, CHVs are the first-line doctors in the community. If they have misguided information, the whole community will get the right information about epilepsy,” he added.

The county department of health’s Casper Ndole said many epilepsy patients are suffering at home because of myths and misconceptions.

He said the training will help in providing the right information to epilepsy patients.

“There are people who believe that  epilepsy is caused by witchcraft; hence, they don’t seek medication. This training is going to address the gaps because it also encompasses mobilisation, too,” Ndole said.

He said epilepsy should be perceived as a disease that is manageable. DEVLINK’s Joel Omer said the programme will help in debunking myths surrounding epilepsy.

Omer said there were some people who believed that epilepsy results from a curse.

“In the local community, we have come across people who believe that epilepsy is a curse or results from a bad omen. These myths have stigmatised many patients, but we are debunking them in this programme,” Omer said.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

The Kenya Association for Welfare of People with Epilepsy (KAWE) Patients with Epilepsy in Homa Bay County Empowering Community Health Volunteers Empowering Health Workers to Cater for Epilepsy Patient
.

Latest Stories

Theatre of hope: How silent Tana River ward came alive to save lives
Theatre of hope: How silent Tana River ward came alive to save lives
Coast
By Eunice Omollo
1 hr ago
Ukambani: Chaos, barricades as police battle protesters
Eastern
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Fuel protests cripple transport nationwide
National
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel crisis: Kenyans on their own as clueless government fumbles transport sector
By Edwin Nyarangi and Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Fuel crisis: Kenyans on their own as clueless government fumbles transport sector
Ukambani: Chaos, barricades as police battle protesters
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Ukambani: Chaos, barricades as police battle protesters
Fuel protests cripple transport nationwide
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Fuel protests cripple transport nationwide
Economy suffers billions in lost business as firms remain closed
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Economy suffers billions in lost business as firms remain closed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved