Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Lost childhood: Harsh reality of adolescent pregnancies

By Mercy Kahenda | May. 16, 2026
More than 300,000 adolescents become parents every year, with many dropping out of school.[istock]

At just 16, Stacy Mueni got pregnant. Though so evident, she remained in denial.

Mueni, from Mukuru in Nairobi, hid the pregnancy from her mother and kept off her peers, terrified of what lay ahead. Sadly, the man responsible disowned the pregnancy.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Adolescent Pregnancy Crisis Teenage Mothers In Kenya Rising Teen Pregnancies Girls Dropping Out Of School
.

Latest Stories

MPs question Sh300 million wildlife consultancy payment
MPs question Sh300 million wildlife consultancy payment
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
21 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
21 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel drama: Govt betrayal hits One Petroleum, Oryx deals hard
By Brian Ngugi 21 mins ago
Fuel drama: Govt betrayal hits One Petroleum, Oryx deals hard
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
By David Odongo 21 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
By David Odongo 21 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Fuel Lies: How Ruto's cheap fuel promise collapsed into scandal, shortages and record prices
By Brian Ngugi 21 mins ago
Fuel Lies: How Ruto's cheap fuel promise collapsed into scandal, shortages and record prices
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved