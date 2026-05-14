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Why the referral system is choking major hospitals as patients suffer

By Mercy Kahenda | May. 14, 2026
 Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi struggles with congestion. [File, Standard]

Reuben Nyandika’s survival has come after days of uncertainty, delayed referrals and a desperate search for specialised care. The 56-year-old resident of Kasarani, Nairobi, suffered a stroke on Sunday, May 10, while taking a shower.

His wife, Veronicah Kimtu Omango, says the family rushed him to a public hospital in Kiambu, hoping for emergency treatment. Instead, his struggle had only begun. Doctors at the facility told them the hospital lacked a CT scan machine, forcing them to seek the service at a nearby private facility for Sh10,500.

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Hospital Referral System Kenyatta National Hospital Social Health Authority Health CS Aden Duale
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