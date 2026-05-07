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Killer fumes: How fuel with higher sulphur may expose Kenyans to asthma and chest complications

By Standard Team | May. 7, 2026

Motorists are already feeling the effects of the high sulphur petroleum, with some reporting jerking engines. [Courtesy]

Kenyans face health hazards that could take them to early graves after the government lowered standards for petroleum imports.

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