Glock pistol, laptop stolen from businessman in Nairobi

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A licensed firearm holder has reported the theft of his Glock 19 pistol and laptop after they allegedly disappeared from his wife's car. [File, Standard]

A licensed firearm holder has reported the theft of his Glock 19 pistol and laptop after they allegedly disappeared from his wife's car while he made several stops across the city on Saturday, July 18.

According to a police report filed at Kilimani Police Station, businessman Moses Omukoko told officers he left his home in Syokimau at about 6 a.m., driving his wife's Toyota Harrier for the day's errands. Omukoko made stops at Sarit Centre, Total Westlands, Yaya Centre, Kilimani Mall and later G-Spot, where he had planned to work on his laptop with a friend.

All through, he had left a bag containing his Lenovo laptop and Glock 19 pistol, loaded with a magazine of 15 rounds, on the vehicle's back seat.

According to the report, it was at G-Spot that he realised the bag containing the laptop and firearm was missing.

"He checked the car to see if it had been broken into, but it was not until later realised the car was having a problem with the central locking system, which he was not aware of since he rarely uses his wife's car," the police report stated.

Officers visited the scene after the report was made, and investigations have since been launched.