From selling skin to selling souls: Inside Kenya's underground 'nude' economy

A single leaked video was all it took. Within hours, the name Sheryl Gabriella was trending across Kenyan social media, her private content circulating far beyond any audience she had intended. The young woman, who has openly admitted to earning a living by sending nude photographs to subscribers on TikTok, suddenly found herself at the centre of a national conversation; one that stretches well beyond her own story.

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