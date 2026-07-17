Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

From selling skin to selling souls: Inside Kenya's underground 'nude' economy

By Silas Nyamweya | Jul. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

A single leaked video was all it took. Within hours, the name Sheryl Gabriella was trending across Kenyan social media, her private content circulating far beyond any audience she had intended. The young woman, who has openly admitted to earning a living by sending nude photographs to subscribers on TikTok, suddenly found herself at the centre of a national conversation; one that stretches well beyond her own story.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Sheryl Gabriella Explicit Content Online Dating Dating Apps
.

Latest Stories

MCAs boycott CS Murkomen event in Trans Nzoia
MCAs boycott CS Murkomen event in Trans Nzoia
Politics
By Osinde Obare
1 hr ago
High Court shatters Ruto's Sh11.5b railway project, orders fresh tender
National
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
From war to fear: Children seeking asylum still at risks at Kakuma refugees camp
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How DCP guarded the vote
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
How DCP guarded the vote
DCP win a manifestation of what awaits Ruto in 2027
By Josphat Thiong'o 1 hr ago
DCP win a manifestation of what awaits Ruto in 2027
Of Kikuyu's songs impact, Ruto's response after Ol Kalou polls and trending Standard headline
By James Wanzala 1 hr ago
Of Kikuyu's songs impact, Ruto's response after Ol Kalou polls and trending Standard headline
Forget Ol kalou loss and focus on development, Ruto tells leaders
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Forget Ol kalou loss and focus on development, Ruto tells leaders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved