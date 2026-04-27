Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Beliefs collide with science in Kilifi as CHPs fight to save children's lives

By Marion Kithi | Apr. 27, 2026

A child receives drops of the polio vaccine in Eastleigh, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Efforts to improve child immunisation in Kilifi County reveal a deeper struggle between cultural beliefs, access barriers and the capacity of the health system.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Child Immunisaton Kilifi County Vaccination Community Health Promoters
.

Latest Stories

Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
Coast
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
ODM seeks deputy president slot as Sifuna row exposes party divisions
Politics
By Nehemiah Okwembah and James Omoro
1 hr ago
How fuel marking technology protects public health and regional energy security
National
By Thuo Njoroge
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua case: Judges hear bias claims as compensation bid emerges
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Gachagua case: Judges hear bias claims as compensation bid emerges
IEBC ends registration drive with 1.87 million voter turnout
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
IEBC ends registration drive with 1.87 million voter turnout
Parents squeezed as schools pile on additional fees
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Parents squeezed as schools pile on additional fees
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved