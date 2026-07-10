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Mbeere North folks discover 'power' is transient, as Kenya Power moves transformers

By Peter Kimani | Jul. 10, 2026
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Lands CS Alice Wahome and Nyandarua woman rep Faith Gitau during the launch of the construction of Nyandarua University at Kapten, Ol Kalou.[James Munyeki, Standard

Once upon not too long ago, when Kanu was still party of Mama and Baba, a by-election was held in Kipipiri constituency, also in Nyandarua county. And because the party in power was so powerful, it deployed its enormous power to the people, by deploying its technicians to connect electricity to the sleepy hamlets.

The locals nodded their appreciation and said: Wero-kamu. It means welcome, and folks in those hamlets mean they say. They meant Kanu was welcome to proceed with its power installation. After all, the government does not require permission to extend maendeleo to the citizens.

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