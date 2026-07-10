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Ruto orders two-year business permit waiver for NYOTA beneficiaries

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 10, 2026
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President William Ruto chats with a beneficiary during the rollout of NYOTA fund in Garissa County on Feb 11,2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has directed the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), working together with county governments, to develop and implement a two-year business permit waiver for all beneficiaries of the NYOTA Project.

Speaking during the rollout of the second phase of the programme at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, the President said the waiver is intended to give young entrepreneurs time to establish and grow their businesses without the burden of licensing fees.

"Put in place a framework that will allow these young entrepreneurs to operate without licenses so that their businesses can take root," Ruto directed.

He further instructed the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Development to establish a national NYOTA identification mechanism to enable beneficiaries seamlessly access government services, incentives and opportunities aimed at supporting enterprise growth.

The President also directed government financing institutions, including the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Uwezo Fund, Women Enterprise Fund, Kenya Industrial Estates and other relevant agencies, to develop dedicated financial products to support NYOTA beneficiaries as their businesses expand.

"As businesses grow, they require larger financing, better equipment, wider markets and stronger partnerships," he said.

The second phase of the NYOTA Project targets 122,000 beneficiaries across the country, with Sh3 billion set for disbursement.

Under the programme, 88,934 entrepreneurs who successfully invested their initial Sh25,000 business support will receive a second tranche of Sh25,000, while another 33,269 beneficiaries will receive their first tranche.

Ruto dismissed critics who had described the funding as "small money," saying the programme is already transforming lives and creating opportunities for young people.

"Young Kenyans are not seeking handouts; they are seeking opportunities," he said.

The programme targets youth aged 18 to 29 years, and up to 35 years for Persons with Disabilities, with implementation taking place across all 1,450 wards in the country.

According to Internal Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Marsabit County will have 1,680 youth benefit from the current phase, in addition to more than 1,570 beneficiaries who were supported under the first phase.

He added that from the additional Sh25,000 business support grant, Sh3,000 will be committed to the NSSF Haba Haba Savings Scheme to encourage a culture of saving and build long-term financial resilience among young entrepreneurs.

"We are proud that more than 90 per cent of beneficiaries have successfully invested the first grant in productive business ventures," Omollo said.

The government also announced that 90,000 young people will benefit from its On the Job training programme, which targets youth who did not get an opportunity to pursue formal education by equipping them with practical skills.

In addition, 20,000 skilled youth without formal certification will be assessed by the government and awarded certificates to enable them access employment and business opportunities.

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Related Topics

NYOTA Fund Second Phase NYOTA Beneficiary Young Entrepreneur
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