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'GIST cancer has shown me how few friends I have despite my great fame'

By Noel Nabiswa | Apr. 20, 2026

Cancer awareness remains key in early detection, treatment, and survival. [File Courtesy]

It all began with drastic weight loss, from 170 kilogrammes to around 70 kilogrammes within just three months.

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