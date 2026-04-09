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How US plans to support Kenya's maternal care

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 9, 2026
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The United States Chargé d’Affaires to Kenya, Ms. Susan M. Burns, has made a visit to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on April 9, 2026.[Courtesy]

At least 175 health facilities in 31 counties have received essential maternal and newborn care equipment, in a move aimed at boosting hospitals’ capacity to manage childbirth complications and critical early-life emergencies.

The Sh50.9 million initiative includes 143 neonatal warmers to help maintain body temperature for premature or low-birth-weight babies, as well as five hundred a d forty-one (541) pulse oximeters to monitor oxygen levels in newborns with breathing difficulties.

It also includes 550 nebulizers used to deliver medication directly to the lungs, particularly for infants and children with respiratory complications.

The equipment has been distributed across several counties including Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega, and Kilifi.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Kenya said the donation is part of broader support to build the health system and expand access to quality care, especially in underserved areas.

“Ensuring that facilities have essential equipment is one of the most practical ways of improving outcomes for mothers and newborns,” said Susan Burns, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy.

She added that the equipment targets high-volume facilities facing shortages of critical tools needed for safe deliveries and newborn care.

“Through our collaboration with the Government of Kenya, we are supporting health facilities to deliver timely, lifesaving care where it is needed most,” she added.

The distribution coincided with the International Maternal and Newborn Health Conference 2026 held in Nairobi from March 23 to 27, bringing together global health experts and policymakers to discuss ways of reducing preventable deaths.

Kenya continues to face high maternal and newborn mortality rates, with about 355 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and 21 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births. Many of these deaths are linked to complications during pregnancy, childbirth and delays in accessing care.

The embassy said it has invested more than $294 million in Kenya’s health sector this year, supporting efforts to fight HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and polio, while strengthening maternal and child health services.

The partnership, officials said, is expected to improve frontline care and reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths across the country.

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