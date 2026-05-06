Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot

President William Ruto with his Tanzanian counterpart President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Tanzania. [PCS]

President Samia Suluhu’s hardline remarks against Gen Z activists have cast a spotlight on William Ruto’s conspicuous silence, raising questions about whether Kenya is aligning with a regional push to rein in youth-led dissent.

Speaking during Ruto’s official visit to Tanzania, Suluhu took on what she described as “unruly children” identifying as Gen Z and claiming to defend democracy across East Africa.