Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot

President Samia Suluhu’s hardline remarks against Gen Z activists have cast a spotlight on William Ruto’s conspicuous silence, raising questions about whether Kenya is aligning with a regional push to rein in youth-led dissent.
Speaking during Ruto’s official visit to Tanzania, Suluhu took on what she described as “unruly children” identifying as Gen Z and claiming to defend democracy across East Africa.
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