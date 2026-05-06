Ruto's diplomatic gaffes as Suluhu puts a new twist

President William Ruto’s series of embarrassing diplomatic gaffes went a notch higher during his State visit to Tanzania after the host president distanced herself from his audacious proclamations.
He was forced to offer an explanation to MPs in Dodoma on Tuesday, after President Samia Suluhu asked him to explainhis assertion that an oil refinery would be constructed in the coastal town of Tanga.
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