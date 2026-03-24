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Sh300m budget cut threatens to roll back gains in fight against TB

By Mercy Kahenda | Mar. 24, 2026
Stakeholders march along Uhuru Highway during the ‘Mulika TB–Maliza TB’ campaign launch at Uhuru Park on World TB Day. March 24, 2016. [File, Standard]

As Kenya joins the world in commemorating World Tuberculosis (TB) Day today, there are concerns about the sustainability of programs aimed at eliminating the disease, as a result of funding gaps.

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