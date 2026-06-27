Follow Kenyan law or pack up, leaders tell UK over BATUK license snag

The future of the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) operations has come under renewed scrutiny after Laikipia leaders demanded that the pending Kenya-United Kingdom Defence Cooperation Agreement be signed unconditionally, insisting that British soldiers accused of crimes in Kenya must face trial in Kenyan courts.
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