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Follow Kenyan law or pack up, leaders tell UK over BATUK license snag

By Jacinta Mutura and Amos Kiarie | Jul. 28, 2026
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BATUK personnel conduct a joint training exercise with the Kenya Defence Forces. [Courtesy, BATUK/Meta]

The future of the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) operations has come under renewed scrutiny after Laikipia leaders demanded that the pending Kenya-United Kingdom Defence Cooperation Agreement be signed unconditionally, insisting that British soldiers accused of crimes in Kenya must face trial in Kenyan courts.

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BATUK Kenya-UK Defence Deal Accountability MP Mwangi Kiunjuri
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