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DPP approves bribery charges against Kangema Magistrate Mutegi

By David Njaaga | Jul. 28, 2026
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Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga. [File,Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved bribery charges against a senior principal magistrate and a senior probation officer accused of soliciting money from a convicted businessman in exchange for a favourable probation report.

The decision clears the way for the prosecution of Martin Kinyua Mutegi, a Senior Principal Magistrate at Kangema Law Courts, and Julius Irungu Njogu, a Senior Probation Officer based in Kangema, after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) submitted its inquiry file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The two were arrested on  July 21, during an EACC sting operation at a restaurant in Kangema Township after investigators allegedly caught them receiving money from the complainant.

According to investigators, the operation followed a complaint by a Murang'a businessman who had been convicted on July 2, of obtaining money by false pretences and was due for sentencing on July 22.

The businessman alleged that Njogu approached him claiming to act on behalf of Mutegi and demanded money in exchange for a favourable probation report that would influence the sentencing outcome.

Following a review of the inquiry file, the DPP found sufficient evidence to charge the pair with receiving a bribe contrary to Section 6(1) as read with Section 18(1) of the Anti-Bribery Act.

"The DPP has established that there is sufficient evidence to charge the two suspects with the offence of receiving a bribe contrary to Section 6(1) as read with Section 18(1) of the Anti-Bribery Act," the ODPP said.

The DPP directed that the two suspects be arraigned before a court with competent jurisdiction.

The Judiciary has since relieved Mutegi of his judicial duties pending the outcome of the criminal case. The criminal proceedings will run alongside the Judiciary's internal disciplinary process.

"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions remains committed to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding public interest, promoting fair administration of justice and ensuring accountability where criminal conduct is established through investigations," the ODPP noted.

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Related Topics

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Kangema Law Courts Martin Kinyua Mutegi Bribery Charges
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