Zimbabwe, Zambia now reject US health funding deal over data fears

By Juliet Omelo and Mercy Kahenda | Mar. 3, 2026
A child receives polio vaccine. [File, Standard]

Kenya has emerged as the pacesetter in a growing continental revolt against the terms of a major health financing deal with the United States, with Zimbabwe and Zambia now following suit by suspending or rejecting similar agreements over concerns about sovereignty and data sharing.

What was marketed by Washington as a return to the basics of global health assistance—emphasising shared responsibility and clearer rules—has hit a wall of resistance in Africa, where governments are increasingly scrutinising the fine print attached to billions of shillings in aid.

.

