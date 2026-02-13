×
Project reduces maternal and baby deaths in three counties

By Joackim Bwana | Feb. 13, 2026
 Cynthia Kahumbura has been appointed Co-Executive Director of Jacaranda Health. [Courtesy]

Mombasa, Kisii and Makueni counties have registered a significant reduction in maternal and newborn deaths over the last three years due to improved emergency health care.

According to data from the Kenya Quality Ecosystem project, Kisii registered a 34.5 percent drop, while Mombasa had 30 percent.

The project is a partnership between Jacaranda Health, Health Systems Insight and the three county governments to implement targeted investments in data and mentorship aimed at reducing maternal and newborn deaths.

“The Kisii County Referral Hospital maternal mortality ratio dropped from 159 to 104 per 100,000 live births following the adoption of emergency obstetric response tools and other investments,” said Jacaranda Co-Executive Director Cynthia Kahumbura.

"Data is our strongest tool for saving lives, but it only works when built into the government systems that mothers already trust. By sharing strategy and data, we are building a sustainable foundation for maternal health in Kenya." 

The project connects mothers, healthcare workers and health system leaders through Jacaranda Health and health financing technical advisory from Health Systems Insight.  

“The project provides mothers with free, life-saving health advice via PROMPTS, an AI-enabled SMS service that helps women identify danger signs early and connects them to care,” said Kahumbura.

She added that at the hospital level, the MENTORS programme equips health care workers with the practical skills needed to handle obstetric emergencies and newborn care.

"This is all supported by PULSE, a digital dashboard that gives county leaders real-time data to track facility readiness and ensure funds are spent where they are needed most to save lives," said Kahumbura.

According to Kisii County Director of Public Health and Sanitation Dr Richard Onkware, Kisii Training and Referral Hospital (KTRH) was able to register zero maternal deaths during the last quarter of 2025.

On its part, Mombasa County attributed the reduced maternal deaths to the establishment of blood banks, which have been a big challenge to mothers during delivery due to haemorrhage.

According to Mombasa County Director of Public Health and Disease Prevention Dr Salma Swaleh, the establishment of new maternal units at Mrima and Kisauni has reduced the burden from Coast General Hospital (CGH).

Dr. Swaleh said the availability of dispatch ambulances has also reduced cases of emergency complications.  

“Some newborn units in Mrima and Kisauni have seen the safe delivery of 500 babies. Also, the satellite blood bank has solved the issues of haemorrhage, which is a big problem for mothers, said Dr. Swaleh.

She said that they have also introduced a new medicine that helps in stopping postpartum haemorrhage.

