Kenya embraces single-dose HPV vaccine as cervical cancer deaths remain high

Kenya Paediatric Research Consortium (KEPRECON) Technical lead for the CEBA project, Obstetrician, and Gynecologist Nelly Bosire addressed the media on February 6, 2026.

Kenya has officially shifted to a single-dose Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for girls aged between 10 and 14 years, marking a major change in the country’s fight against cervical cancer.

Health experts say the decision is backed by strong scientific evidence and could significantly improve vaccine uptake among adolescents.

The move aligns Kenya with the World Health Organisation’s global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer.

According to experts leading the advocacy, studies show that a single dose offers strong and lasting protection for girls vaccinated before the age of 15.

Dr Nelly Bosire, the Technical Lead of the Championing Evidence-Based Advocacy (CEBA) Project under the Kenya Professional Research Consortium (KEPRECON), described the change as evidence-driven and urgent.

“Data has shown that a single dose in girls below 15 years produces a very strong immune response. This is why WHO now recommends one dose for this age group,” she said.

“The challenge we had before was follow-up. Adolescents rarely interact with the health system, so many never returned for the second dose.”

Cervical cancer remains one of Kenya’s deadliest cancers among women. About 5,500 new cases are diagnosed every year, while an estimated 3,500 women die annually from the disease.

Despite the availability of a free vaccine for eligible girls, uptake remains uneven across the country, with some regions recording alarmingly low coverage.

Moses Konde Matole, President of the Kenya Clinical Officers Association (KCOA), urged parents to take advantage of the new approach.

“Prevention is better than a cure. Cervical cancer treatment is expensive and painful. This vaccine can save our girls from that future,” he said.

Health workers on the ground say misinformation has been a major barrier. Persistent claims that the HPV vaccine causes infertility have fuelled fear, particularly in conservative and religious communities.

Dr Tetty Victor from the Kenya Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (KOGS) was firm in dispelling the myth.

“From a professional point of view, this vaccine is safe and up to 98 per cent effective when given between 10 and 14 years. There is no evidence that it causes infertility,” he said. “In fact, we have vaccinated girls who are now mothers.”

Dr Bosire echoed the concern, noting that some vaccine stocks have expired due to low demand. “The HPV vaccine works and it is safe. Unfortunately, misinformation has made parents hesitant, even as women continue to die from a preventable cancer,” she said.

County-level data shows sharp contrasts in uptake. Nyanza and parts of western Kenya, including Kisumu, Vihiga and Bungoma, are performing relatively well, supported by strong partner programmes and community engagement.

In contrast, sections of the Coast and northern Kenya have recorded uptake rates of less than one per cent.

Abigail Osendi, a midwife working with the CEBA programme in Vihiga County, attributed progress to grassroots strategies. “We involve teachers, community health promoters and local leaders. We even go door to door for screening,” she said. “When services are brought closer to women, the response improves.”

Nurses have also taken a central role in both vaccination and public education. Collins Ajwang, President of the National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK), described cervical cancer as a silent killer.

“We are losing mothers to a preventable disease. The solution starts with vaccination, then screening and early treatment,” he said.

While the vaccine is free for girls aged 10 to 14, women above that age must pay out of pocket, often for multiple doses. Prices range from about Sh6,000 to over Sh15,000 per dose, depending on the brand, placing it out of reach for many.

Dr Simon Kigondu president of the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) raised concern over access and financing. “Cancer treatment is expensive and most Kenyans cannot afford to pay cash,” he said.

Dr Kigondu noted that only a small proportion of the population is covered under SHA. He urged the government to release funds under the Primary Health Care Fund and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund to support both treatment and vaccination.

Experts also emphasised that vaccination alone is not enough. Women aged between 25 and 49 are still urged to undergo regular screening. Newer methods such as HPV DNA testing, are more accurate, though access remains limited, with less than one per cent of women currently able to get the test.

Treatment capacity has improved, with radiotherapy services now available in several regions rather than only in Nairobi. Even so, Dr Bosire warned that diagnosis remains the weakest link. “We cannot treat what we do not diagnose. Screening is just as important as vaccination,” she said.

The conversation is also expanding to include boys. Health experts note that HPV causes other cancers affecting men, including penile, anal and throat cancers.

“Boys are not exempt. Vaccinating them protects everyone,” Dr Bosire said, though she acknowledged that funding constraints currently limit the programme to girls.

There are cautions. The vaccine is not recommended for pregnant women or individuals with severe yeast allergies. Common side effects include pain at the injection site, mild fever, dizziness or nausea, which usually resolve within a few days.