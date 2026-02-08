Diani communities unite to fight loss of Kenya's fragile mangrove forests

Alcohol brewing equipment destroyed in sections of mangrove forest at the Coast (PHOTO: Courtesy)

The beaches along Kenya’s coastline came alive with more than the gentle rhythm of waves and the rustle of mangrove leaves in the coastal breeze. They echoed with voices, footsteps and communal devotion as communities marked World Wetlands Day 2026 under the global theme, “Celebrating Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge.”

For Pro Green Shapers (PGS), the day was the culmination of months of planning, community engagement and ecological assessment. On February 2, 2026, PGS partnered with Diani Youth Beach Cleaning and Management Services to organise a mangrove planting, restoration and community sensitisation exercise in Makongeni, Diani, Kwale County.

Together with community leaders, local fishers and volunteers, we planted 500 mangrove seedlings while holding awareness forums on wetlands conservation.

Mangrove restoration is not merely an environmental activity. It is an act of survival, cultural preservation and resilience. Along Kenya’s coast, mangroves are guardians of both land and sea. Their intricate root systems stabilise shorelines, shelter marine life and sustain livelihoods dependent on healthy oceans.

Yet these ecosystems face mounting pressure from urban expansion, pollution, climate change and unsustainable harvesting. Restoration efforts are, therefore, not only environmental interventions, but also social and economic investments.

In Diani, the urgency is particularly evident. Mangroves act as natural barriers against extreme weather, absorbing wave energy, reducing erosion and protecting valuable land. As climate change intensifies storms and raises sea levels, these natural defences are increasingly vital in safeguarding homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

Below the water’s surface, mangrove roots form nurseries for fish, crabs and other marine species. These sheltered environments allow young marine life to mature before migrating to open waters, supporting fisheries and enhancing food security.

Mangroves also play a critical role in combating climate change by storing up to four times more carbon than terrestrial forests. Without them, fish populations decline, undermining food systems and local economies.

Despite their value, mangrove forests are being lost at alarming rates due to rapid urbanisation, pollution, illegal logging and poorly planned development. Wetlands continue to be degraded by waste discharge, destructive resource use and unchecked construction, making restoration a necessity rather than a choice.

The consequences are already visible: rising coastal erosion threatens homes and infrastructure, dwindling fish stocks undermine livelihoods, biodiversity loss destabilises ecosystems, and communities become vulnerable to climate shocks.

Pro Green Shapers calls on Kenyans to join our mangrove restoration and community engagement efforts, by volunteering, partnering, supporting programmes helps roots take hold, in the soil and in the hearts of our communities.

The writer is the Programmes Director at Pro Green Shapers