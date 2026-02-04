Kenya faces rising paediatric cancer cases

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital staff led by CEO Wilson Aruasa, march in Eldoret town to create awareness about multiple myeloma cancer. [File, Standard]

Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that cancer is a leading cause of death for children and adolescents worldwide.

A child’s likelihood of surviving a cancer diagnosis largely depends on the country in which they live.

In high-income countries, more than 80 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer receive treatment and survive. In contrast, in developing countries such as Kenya, fewer than 30 per cent survive, mainly due to poverty, late diagnosis, limited access to healthcare facilities and lack of specialised paediatric oncology doctors.

On February 4, the world commemorates World Cancer Day 2026 under the theme ‘United by Unique,’ which puts people at the centre of care. The theme calls for a shift from focusing only on biology and symptoms, and toward approaches that recognise each person’s lived experience.

Data from Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) indicates that paediatric cancer is a growing health challenge in Kenya, with an estimated 3,200 new cases diagnosed among children and adolescents each year.

However, many cases go unreported because of limited access to healthcare and delays in early diagnosis, so the actual number may be much higher. In some communities, cancer is still seen as a curse, witchcraft, or a death sentence. As a result, some families do not seek treatment at all.

Apart from the country’s efforts to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and care of children with cancer through institutions such as KUTRRH, partners like Lions International in Kenya are also helping in the fight against the disease.

Recently, Lions brought together industry leaders, partners, and well-wishers at a fundraising dinner to support children battling cancer.

“You are not just donating money; you are giving time, hope and a future to children with cancer. The funds we raise will support early diagnosis, life-saving treatment, essential medicines, and families who often feel alone in this fight,” Shehzan Luhar, Area Leader of the Global Action Team at Lions International, told partners.

Kenya has been one of the major beneficiaries of the organisation’s ongoing initiatives, which began in 2018, focusing on awareness and advocacy.

Kenya has a paediatric Outpatient Cancer Centre at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), built at a cost of one million dollars. The facility, which is due to be launched, allows children undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, or other treatments to receive care without being admitted.

Also, there is a 48-room Lions Hope hostel, build at a cost 600,000 dollars, located at KNH, which allows children suffering from cancer to stay at the facility with their parents or caregivers.

Luhar says they funded Kenya’s first Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) centre at MP Shah Hospital, which enables children suffering from leukemia and other blood cancers to receive life-saving transplants locally.

They have also been assisting in paying the Social Hospital Insurance Fund (SHIF), annual insurance premiums for children, significantly easing the financial burden on families.

The fundraising drive was brought to life through a Bollywood musical evening organised in collaboration with Rhythm Republic, led by Managing Partner Chandrajit Gupta. The musicians were Lopamudra Samanta and Kumar Sanjoy.

He says the event marked a new journey, using entertainment as a platform for social change.

Gupta views children with cancer not as patients, but as fighters. “I deliberately call them warriors, because they are fighting a battle, and that perception gives them strength. Words matter, when we call them warriors, we reinforce their courage and their will to fight,” he explains.

He explains that while the journey is long and often heart-breaking, the collective resolve remains strong, to stand with every child, every family, and every warrior in the fight against paediatric cancer.

In attendance were Hi-Tech Inks and Coating Ltd General Manager Manish Kumar and Managing Director Amar Shrivastava. The company has been an active contributor to the initiative.

“This cause is very close to our hearts. Our involvement in community support is not a one-off effort, we contribute regularly, wherever we feel we can make a difference,” Kumar says.

Amar reveals that their support has ranged from donating ambulances to assisting with patient transportation from rural areas. Their partnership with Lions reflects a broader philosophy of giving back.

“We have always believed that whoever is in need, and wherever we are able, we should step forward and help. It is not limited to one organisation, it is about standing with the community,” Amar says.

Another key supporter is Tata Africa Holdings Kenya Ltd, whose Director Rajiv Bhushan emphasizes the alignment between the initiative and the Tata Group’s long-standing values.

He says they are extremely proud to be associated with such a noble cause. Rajiv explains that Tata ethos has always been about public welfare, contributing quietly and meaningfully to society.

He says for Tata, social responsibility extends beyond business, touching livelihoods across the country through transport, employment, and health initiatives.

“Business exists because of society, and therefore it must give back to society. Supporting paediatric cancer through the Lions platform allows us to reach the underprivileged and contribute to societal well-being in a very real way,” Rajiv says.

Moushumi Chowdhury, president of Lions Club of Nairobi Greater, reveals that they have been deeply involved in paediatric cancer care at KNH.

“This event was organised to bring sponsors, donors, and the community together for one shared purpose, supporting children battling cancer. By combining fundraising with entertainment, we are able to reach a wider audience and raise meaningful support,” she says.

Moushumi says the club also places strong emphasis on emotional and mental well-being, particularly for children and adolescents undergoing prolonged treatment.

She explains that when children go through cancer treatment, their mental health is just as important as their medical care. “Therefore, non-medical support such as books, games, art, and emotional care, is at the heart of what we do,” she says.