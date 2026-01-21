×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

End of long wait as doctors secure pay deal

By Benard Orwongo | Jan. 21, 2026

KMPDU National Executive Members, led by Secretary General Davji Atellah address a media briefing on the Kiambu Healthcare crisis on October 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has said the implementation of agreed basic salary adjustments will proceed, ending months of delays caused by repeated calls for new multi-agency negotiations.

The Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors backed the union’s position, confirming that further multi-agency engagements would only delay the process.

“Funds are available to implement the adjusted salaries, and we expect full implementation by mid-February,” said KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji Atellah in a statement dated January 20.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The dispute dates back to December 5, 2025, when the Ministry of Public Service convened a consultative meeting with key stakeholders, including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the National Treasury, to discuss basic salary adjustments.

A proposal to form a new multi-agency forum to review the implementation was rejected by KMPDU, which observed that a team formed in early 2023 had already defined agreed salary notches and arrears, a process upheld by the court in 2024.

“The union formally conveyed its position in writing on December 20, 2025, and both the Ministry of Health and Council of Governors have supported it,” explained Dr Atellah.

KMPDU said it will monitor the finalisation of the implementation framework, which is currently under discussion between the SRC and the Department of Public Service Management.

The union warned that accurate tracking of arrears from July 2025 will be critical to ensure full reflection on members’ payslips.

The union described the resolution as a victory for members after a protracted engagement with government agencies. “We are stronger together,” said Dr Atellah.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KMPDU Doctors Basic Salary Adjustments Public Service Ministry Salaries and Remuneration Commission
.

Latest Stories

Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Ebenyo among stars to battle for glory in Mumias
Athletics
By Standard Sports
5 hrs ago
How Mbadi's duty-free rice import plan turned into free-for-all legal war
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Presiding over rogues: When police take law into their hands
By Emmanuel Kipchumba and David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Presiding over rogues: When police take law into their hands
930,000 students join senior schools
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
930,000 students join senior schools
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
Ruto forms formidable campaign network as opposition seeks new alliances
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Ruto forms formidable campaign network as opposition seeks new alliances
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved