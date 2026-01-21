End of long wait as doctors secure pay deal

KMPDU National Executive Members, led by Secretary General Davji Atellah address a media briefing on the Kiambu Healthcare crisis on October 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has said the implementation of agreed basic salary adjustments will proceed, ending months of delays caused by repeated calls for new multi-agency negotiations.

The Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors backed the union’s position, confirming that further multi-agency engagements would only delay the process.

“Funds are available to implement the adjusted salaries, and we expect full implementation by mid-February,” said KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji Atellah in a statement dated January 20.

The dispute dates back to December 5, 2025, when the Ministry of Public Service convened a consultative meeting with key stakeholders, including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the National Treasury, to discuss basic salary adjustments.

A proposal to form a new multi-agency forum to review the implementation was rejected by KMPDU, which observed that a team formed in early 2023 had already defined agreed salary notches and arrears, a process upheld by the court in 2024.

“The union formally conveyed its position in writing on December 20, 2025, and both the Ministry of Health and Council of Governors have supported it,” explained Dr Atellah.

KMPDU said it will monitor the finalisation of the implementation framework, which is currently under discussion between the SRC and the Department of Public Service Management.

The union warned that accurate tracking of arrears from July 2025 will be critical to ensure full reflection on members’ payslips.

The union described the resolution as a victory for members after a protracted engagement with government agencies. “We are stronger together,” said Dr Atellah.