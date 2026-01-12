Why essential vitamins may be safer than antibiotics for skin health

There is often little need to rely on sulphur ointments or strong antibiotics to treat certain skin conditions when vitamins can play a significant supportive role. For decades, vitamin A has been recognised as a vital nutrient for skin health, earning its reputation as the “skin vitamin”.

Experts say vitamin A is indispensable in maintaining youthful, healthy-looking skin. This principle underpins the philosophy behind Environ Skin Care, whose products are designed to introduce vitamin A and other essential nutrients gradually to help normalise the skin, improving texture and appearance.

However, patients with skin conditions are typically started on creams containing low doses of vitamins, sometimes combined with mild antibiotics to address fungal or bacterial causes of disease, explains Dr Steve Waluande, a molecular biologist and private medical practitioner formerly associated with Philips.

Environ Skin Care was founded in 1990 by Dr Des Fernandes, a globally recognised plastic surgeon based in Cape Town, South Africa. While small amounts of vitamin A were already being used in cosmetic products in the 1980s, Dr Fernandes was the first to introduce it in high, clinically effective concentrations.

One distinctive feature of Environ products is the absence of fragrances, preservatives, colourants and animal extracts. According to Dr Waluande, this requires extremely strict laboratory manufacturing standards. Once opened, the products must be used within 15 weeks to maintain effectiveness.

Dr Fernandes also pioneered the use of stabilised forms of vitamin C that are free from damaging radicals. When combined with vitamin A, this form of vitamin C plays a key role in collagen formation, supporting skin firmness and repair.

Dr Waluande advises consumers to consult medical professionals or purchase products only from reputable pharmacies and chemists to avoid counterfeit skincare items.

The range includes antioxidant sunscreens containing vitamins C and E, as well as proactive day and night creams formulated for teenagers, young adults and individuals in their early thirties. These products are often recommended for those seeking preventative skincare, particularly for acne-prone or oily skin.

Dermatologists also recommend certain formulations for older individuals showing early signs of sun damage, wrinkles or pigmentation. Alpha-hydroxy-based products, for example, are suitable for mature, dry or rough skin and help improve texture through gentle exfoliation.

The creams are designed for maximum penetration of vitamins A, C and E and are suitable for all skin types and age groups. They can also be used alongside regular skincare routines under medical guidance.

Beyond skincare, some vitamin-based products are used as dietary supplements for individuals with weakened immunity due to conditions, such as HIV/AIDS or treatments, such as chemotherapy. Medical experts note that antioxidant supplements may support immune function, cognitive performance and overall wellbeing.

A study commissioned by The Lewin Group on behalf of Wyeth Consumer Health found that daily multivitamin use among older adults may improve overall health and reduce the need for hospital care.