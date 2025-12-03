Genetic testing initiative launched to unlock personalised cancer care

From left: Dr Allan Njau, Consultant Anatomic and Molecular Pathologist, Dr Affrin Shaffi, and Dr Njoki Njiraini during the AstraZeneca BRCA testing launch in Nairobi, November 28, 2025. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

Testing for changes in breast cancer genes that can be inherited and greatly increase a person’s risk of getting certain cancers, has long been out of reach for many Kenyans due to cost and limited diagnostic infrastructure.

Everyone has two genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2, which normally help repair damaged DNA and keep cell growth under control.

These genes can develop mutations, which are small changes or ‘mistakes’ in the DNA that can be inherited and greatly increase a person’s risk of getting certain cancers.

Globally, BRCA mutations account for up to 10 per cent of breast cancers, and early detection remains crucial for prevention and personalised treatment.

These mutations are not only linked to breast and ovarian cancers, but also prostate, pancreatic and gastric cancers.

In Kenya, however, high costs and gaps in diagnostic capacity have kept most patients from accessing this information.

AstraZeneca, in partnership with the Kenya Society of Haematology and Oncology (KESHO), Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), National Cancer Institute Kenya (NCI-K), Cancer Care Africa, the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders, has launched a nationwide effort to expand access to BRCA 1 and 2 testing.

Speaking at the event themed “Unlocking BRCA, Streamlining Pathways,” Martin Mbaya, Diagnostic Lead at AstraZeneca, highlighted long-standing challenges.

“Diagnostics has been a weak link across our oncology sector. Affordable and easy-to-access testing has been virtually impossible for ovarian and other high-risk cancers.” Participants during the AstraZeneca BRCA testing launch in Nairobi, November 28, 2025. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

John Waigwa, Laboratory Manager at AKUH, who presented the testing workflow, broke down the costs.

“The total cost of BRCA 1 and 2 testing in Kenya is currently Sh48,000. AstraZeneca will sponsor patients by paying Sh41,500, leaving the patient with Sh6,500 to cover either out-of-pocket, through SHA or other insurance schemes.”

BRCA testing will be available across public and private health facilities, but clinicians remain the gatekeepers.

Oncologists, surgeons and other cancer specialists will recommend testing for patients who meet clinical criteria and may also advise family members to undergo screening where hereditary risk is suspected.

The programme is anchored on clinical guidelines to ensure appropriate and effective use.

Patients then complete a two-page consent and family-history voucher before presenting it at any of Aga Khan’s 86 collection points across Nairobi, Central, Nyanza and Coastal regions.

“Samples are processed within 24 hours and results delivered in 3 to 4 weeks,” Waigwa added, emphasising the need for structured patient pathways.

Grace Humwa, Cancer Care Africa Lead, explained the choice of Aga Khan facilities, “We selected this facility because it is well-facilitated, with robust equipment and established systems to ensure smooth collection and testing.”

Dr Allan Njau, Consultant Anatomic and Molecular Pathologist at AKUH, highlighted the local experience with genetic testing.

“While genetic testing has advanced globally, our challenge has been adapting protocols locally. This initiative allows us to integrate global standards with local patient pathways.”

Dr Njoki Njiraini, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at Kenyatta National Hospital, focused on personalised cancer treatment, stating,

“Understanding specific mutations allows us to tailor treatment for each patient. BRCA testing is central to this approach, guiding both therapy and prevention strategies.”

Dr Affrin Shaffi, Consultant Gynae-Oncologist at Nairobi West Hospital spoke on the implications for women, particularly with ovarian cancer.

“Mutations like BRCA 1 and 2 have a profound impact on women’s cancers. Early detection can save lives and inform family members about inherited risks.”

Professor Mungai Ngugi, a Consultant Urological Surgeon at Nairobi Hospital, highlighted the programme’s relevance for men.

“Prostate cancer can also be influenced by BRCA mutations. This testing opens doors for early intervention in men who are at genetic risk.”

From the Ministry of Health, NCI-K chief executive Elias Melly, reaffirmed official support.

“It is timely that this initiative is being rolled out. The Ministry is committed to integrating cancer prevention and genetic testing within the national oncology framework,” Dr Melly said.

“We are proud to support patients and health facilities, ensuring that affordability does not remain a barrier to life-saving genetic testing,” Mbaya said

KESHO Treasurer Peter Oyiro said, “Streamlining testing and making it accessible is critical to improving outcomes across the country.”

The initiative aims to address both financing and accessibility, reducing barriers for patients while creating structured pathways from sample collection to treatment decisions. It is expected to set a regional example for personalised cancer care.

AstraZeneca and its partners also plan to strengthen healthcare worker capacity through short courses and targeted training to support genetic counselling.

“Families must understand the results and implications. Education alongside testing ensures the programme is sustainable and impactful,” Waigwa said.