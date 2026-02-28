AU chair calls for dialogue after Iran strikes

Audio By Vocalize

United Nations peacekeepers stand near the wreckage of an Iranian rocket that was reportedly intercepted by Israeli forces in the southern Syrian countryside of Quneitra. [AFP]

The Africa Union chairperson Mohamoud Ali has said that he is deeply concerned by military strikes carried out by the United States and Israeli against targets inside Iran.

He said that the escalation of tensions that have been building up between the three nations now mark a serious intensification of hostilities in the Middle East.

“The Chairperson calls for restraint, urgent de-escalation, and sustained dialogue, stressing that all parties must act fully in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter to safeguard international peace and security,” said the AU in a statement.

Ali warned that further escalation threatens to worsen global instability, with serious implications for energy markets, food security, and economic resilience.

He said the instability could largely affect Africa since it is prone to conflict and economic pressures as a result of escalations elsewhere in the world.

“He urges all concerned actors to prioritise diplomatic engagement, including ongoing international mediation efforts facilitated by the Sultanate of Oman, to prevent further deterioration and uphold the international rules-based order.”

On Saturday morning, US and Israel launched joint attacks targeting Iranian cities including the capital Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said that they decided to attack Iran over its stance on nuclear negotiations and missile programs.

Iran on its part carried out retaliatory attacks on Israel and several Gulf nations that are home to US military assets and sites including UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

According to Trump the goal of the joint attacks was to eliminate imminent threats from Tehran with Israel saying they were carrying out preventive strikes alleging that Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to Israel’s existence.

The US president said that their aim is to liberate Iranians while offering immunity to the country’s military.

During his State of the Union address Trump claimed that Iran was developing large missiles that could strike USA.

The strikes on Iran comes weeks after the government launched a violent crackdown on mass protests against the country’s leadership.