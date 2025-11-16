Kenyans turn to Ayurveda but warn emergencies still need hospitals

Ayurveda aromatherapy massage oil being prepared. [AFP]

If one chose to rely solely on Ayurveda whenever they fell ill, would it guarantee complete health and wellness?

This was the question posed to Veronica Cherotich, an Ayurveda practitioner. Her response was emphatic: “No! No! No! No! No! No! All systems of medicine have their pros and cons. Personally, I propose integration.”

She believes that Ayurveda and conventional medicine can complement each other. “Let’s give credit where it is due. In emergencies, where a patient needs an intravenous injection, for instance, Ayurveda does not provide such interventions. When a life is at stake, conventional medicine is the most effective. That is why I advocate for an integrative approach,” she explains.

Neelam Faraj, one of Veronica’s patients since January this year, has firsthand experience of Ayurveda’s benefits. Despite being of Indian origin, Faraj only became acquainted with Ayurveda just over two years ago.

“I sought healthcare like everyone else, by visiting hospitals,” she says. Faraj had been in and out of hospitals for years, battling recurrent haemorrhoids and occasional bouts of acne.

“They would give me tablets and ointments for a couple of weeks. The treatments would calm the situation briefly, but a few weeks later I would be constipated again. For the past ten years, I have not had a peaceful year with the condition,” she recalls. Faraj learned about Ayurveda through her bosses, who had been seeing Veronica at Kutoi.

“They shared how their conditions had improved and convinced me to give it a try. Apart from prescribing medicine for my haemorrhoids, Veronica provided a diet chart, advised what to avoid and outlined proper hydration and electrolyte intake. She also explained that my acne was linked to stomach issues, which aggravated my skin condition.” The results were remarkable.

Faraj went nearly ten months without a haemorrhoid episode. “Just recently, about a month ago, I experienced constipation again, likely due to changes in weather or environment,” she says.

Asked whether she would ever seek conventional medical care, Faraj responds, “Yes, for urgent or critical conditions. But for issues that are not severe, Ayurveda is my preferred choice.”

Eunice Amollo, another Kenyan, swears by Ayurveda after being diagnosed with H Pylori in 2022.

“I used to love sleeping on my stomach, but the pain was excruciating. Certain foods would trigger severe discomfort. Hospitals prescribed a 14-day medication course, but the problem persisted. In August 2023, I turned to Ayurveda. Now, I can eat without anxiety, and it has also helped treat throat irritation caused by allergens,” she says.

Amollo had a child in July 2024, when she returned to a conventional hospital for specialized gynecological care. Like Faraj, she chooses her treatment system based on the situation.

Veronica notes that while conventional medicine may not restore vision, it can address life-threatening conditions like aneurysms or brain tumours.

In Kenya, Ayurveda is classified as alternative medicine alongside traditional African medicine and homeopathy.

Practitioners operate under the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage. According to Ayurvedic doctor Sudesh Walia, insurance companies have yet to cover Ayurvedic treatments, so patients currently pay out of pocket.