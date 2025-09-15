Sweet danger: Why you need to watch your sugar intake

Sugar is in almost everything we eat. The question is, how much is too much?

The World Health Organization (WHO) urges adults and children to keep free sugars, which are added to foods and drinks or found in honey, syrups and fruit juices, below 10 per cent of daily energy. For better health, WHO recommends cutting this to five per cent.

Globally, many people still exceed that limit. Surveys show children and teenagers obtain about 13 to 14 per cent of their energy from free sugars, according to the Sugar Nutrition Resource Centre.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) projects that sugar use in Africa will rise further, with per person intake expected to reach 15.6 kilogrammes a year by 2034.

In Kenya, the pattern is similar. Figures from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) show that in 2024/25, national consumption reached 1.23 million tonnes and is set to climb. Local production has struggled, with output dropping by 16 per cent in the first half of 2025.

At the same time, Kenya is moving to strengthen food labelling.

A report by the Access to Nutrition Initiative revealed that 90 per cent of packaged foods would require health warning labels due to high sugar, salt, or fat under proposed regulations.

Too much sugar does more than add empty calories. It raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, fatty liver disease, tooth decay, and poor sleep. It drives weight gain around the waistline while inflaming cells and making insulin less effective.

Research also links high sugar intake to memory problems and faster cognitive decline, suggesting the brain may be more vulnerable than once thought.

Here are practical steps that can help reduce the risks

Choose natural sources of sweetness.

Fresh fruits are healthier substitutes for cakes or sweetened juices. They provide fibre and nutrients that slow absorption and reduce blood glucose spikes.

Read labels.

Many packaged foods contain hidden sugars under names such as corn syrup, maltose, dextrose or fructose. The National Health Service notes that consumers who compare labels are less likely to exceed safe limits.

Rethink drinks.

Sugary beverages are major contributors of free sugars. Swapping sodas or flavoured teas for water, unsweetened tea or milk can cut dozens of teaspoons each week. Research in The Lancet has linked such drinks to higher risks of obesity and diabetes.

Set a sugar goal.

The NHS advises adults to consume no more than 30 grammes of free sugars daily, about the amount in a small yoghurt and a glass of juice. Tracking intake helps prevent overconsumption.

Cook more at home.

Preparing meals, sauces, porridges, or baked goods allows control over sugar levels and reduces reliance on processed foods.

Be sugar-wise when shopping.

Certifications such as Sugarwise, which align with WHO limits, guide consumers towards healthier products.

Support healthier environments. Backing local initiatives matters.

The proposed nutrient profile rules, which would require warning labels on most high-sugar products, are an important step towards making healthier choices accessible to all.