State targets to enroll 30 million Kenyans for SHA by December

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the official opening of the Africa Employers Summit in Nairobi, on September 8, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

With over 26 million Kenyans already registered for Social Health Authority (SHA), the national government is now targeting 30 million by December.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who spoke when he met over 1,500 grassroots women leaders from Laikipia County at his Irunduni home in Tharaka Nithi, on Monday, urged more Kenyans to enroll for SHA.

“We want everyone to register for SHA cover. We have 26 million Kenyans who are already enrolled. With this trend, we will have 30 million by December this year and hopefully 55 million by 2027. That will mean all Kenyans will be covered which will be a historic achievement,” Prof Kindiki said.

The DP assured that hitches that had bedeviled the programme and compromised its effective implementation were being handled.

“The system is being refined to make it more effective and efficient,” he said.

Kindiki said at least 1.5 million citizens were expected to access SHA services without making any contribution after their economic status was ascertained.

“We want everyone to be registered so they qualify for coverage that will ease the burden of hospital bills. We already have 1.5 million Kenyans who will have their bills paid without making any contributions because they are unable to,” he said.

He urged the women leaders to partner with the government in the drive to enroll more residents in SHA.

The DP noted that 242, 000 residents had registered against a target of 591,000.

Kindiki announced that President William Ruto’s administration was escalating development projects in Laikipia to improve livelihoods.

He said the construction of 12 modern markets was ongoing in Nyahururu, Nanyuki, Sipili, Naibor, Ilipolei, Wiyumiririe, Kibaba and Kalali towns.

The DP noted that Affordable Housing projects are underway in Naibor, Kinamba, Posta, Nanyuki Phase 1 and Phase 2 and in several learning institutions, among them hostels for Laikipia University and Nyahururu Kenya Medical Training College.

He said that the electricity connection is also being expanded to cover more areas in Laikipia and Sh720 million has been allocated towards the project, targeting more homes in all the constituencies in the county.

At the same time, Kindiki assured of government efforts to restore peace in the county following years of banditry and cattle rustling.

"President Ruto promised to restore peace in Laikipia when he was campaigning and had done so within months after assuming office," he said.

When he was Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kindiki put in place mechanisms to enhance security in Laikipia, Meru, North Rift and other parts, through the deployment of specialised security units and increasing the number of police reservists.

“We increased the number of officers posted to the area from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, Rapid Deployment Unit and added more reservists. Because of the work done by these officers, we now have peace in Laikipia and the people are going on with their lives without fear for their security,” he said.

He promised that the government would beef up security in various areas to achieve lasting peace for the sake of development.

The DP said President Ruto's flagship projects will improve lives for millions at the lower economic tiers, mostly women who were crucial in driving local economies.

“Women are the drivers of change, best at multitasking as caregivers of their families but also key drivers of grassroots agricultural productivity and enterprise growth,” he said.

He noted that the transformation of the agricultural sector through subsidized fertilizer and certified seeds, support for rural enterprises through construction of fresh produce markets and support of nano, micro, small and medium scale enterprises, many of them run by women, were some of the projects benefiting women, he said.

“As we expand the economy to create jobs, we are empowering families and communities for the benefit of the men and women, who as parents want a country that provides more opportunities to their children,” Kindiki stated.