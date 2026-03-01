State opens probe into MP Johanna Ng'eno plane crash

Audio By Vocalize

Bodies of six casualties of the helicopter crash arrive at Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi on March 1, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The government has opened a probe to establish the cause of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of firebrand Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno and five other people late Saturday.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) announced that its detectives will not be involved in the investigation, as required by aviation regulations, leaving it to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID).

“In accordance with standard operating procedures and international civil aviation guidelines, the management of the investigation into the cause of the accident has formally been taken over by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department,” said police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

According to the Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir, a team from AAID arrived at the scene of the incident yesterday and has already collected crucial information.

The investigators have 30 days to issue preliminary findings.

“In line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 13, AAID has noted the State of Manufacture, Design of Aircraft, and ICAOwill issue a preliminary report within 30days,” said CS Chirchir.



ICAO’s global framework for such investigations also requires that the final report be released within 12 months of the incident.

A timeline of the plane’s movement released by the Ministry of Roads and Transport shows that it departed Nairobi’s Wilson Airport at 11.04 AM and made several stopovers before disappearing from the radar at 4.26 PM.

Among the places it visited within the five hours are: Emurua Dikirr, Mararianta, Endebess, Eldoret, and Tabolwa, where it crashed.

Eyewitnesses in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, reported an emergency landing before the unsuccessful attempt at a takeoff.

While poor weather conditions that reduced visibility have emerged as a possible reason for the accident, the probe is expected to authoritatively identify the cause.

Others killed include the pilot George Were, photographer Nick Koskei, and Amos Kipng’etich. There was no survivor.

The bodies were flown to Nairobi on Sunday for preservation at the Lee Funeral Home as families plan burials.

Meanwhile, the police and AAID investigators have camped at the scene and have urged the public to remain calm as they solve the crash puzzle.