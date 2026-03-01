×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Emotions run high as MP Ng'eno's body arrives at Lee funeral home

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | Mar. 1, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The body of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno arrives at Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi, on March 1, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Emotions ran high on Sunday evening as the bodies of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno and five others killed in the helicopter crash were received by family members and legislators at Lee Funeral home in Nairobi, amid calls to keep politics out of the tragedy.

The bodies of the six victims, who perished in the helicopter crash in Mosop on Saturday, were airlifted from Eldoret and transported to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Leaders present at the Lee funeral home, led by the funeral planning committee chair Julius Melly, urged the public to remain calm.

“I thank all those who came here today to mourn our late colleague. The funeral plans officially begin today and we will communicate how the programme will unfold,” said Melly.

He cautioned Kenyans against politicising the tragic incident, saying the focus should remain on mourning the deceased and supporting the bereaved families.

“There is no need to add politics and propaganda to what happened. This is not a time for politics; it is a time to mourn,” he said.

Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works Committee vice chairperson Rindikiri Mugambi, where Ng’eno served as chairperson, also  criticised attempts to politicise the tragedy.

Mugambi took issue with remarks attributed to the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“Those who have started doing politics with the death of our colleague should know that is not the African way. The family and those gathered here understand how heavy this loss is. Let us mourn and pray for the family,” he said.

Tinderet MP Julius Kibiwot Melly addresses the Press at Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi, on March 1, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntuntu, who is also Ng’eno’s brother-in-law, called for restraint and respect for the bereaved families.

“About 30 minutes after the incident, politicians started talking. According to African traditions, you cannot make such announcements before the family knows what has happened,” Ntuntu said.

“Remember the victims have families and children. We were shocked to hear the former deputy president making the announcement before even the family knew what had happened,” he added. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno
.

Latest Stories

Butali and Lakers crowned hockey League champions
Butali and Lakers crowned hockey League champions
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
Elephants may not debate in policy making, but they tell us how to get it right
Environment & Climate
By Benson Okita-Ouma
3 hrs ago
Menopause is a stage to be understood, not a disease
Reproductive Health
By Rodgers Otiso
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The love-hate union between Ruto, MP Ng'eno
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
The love-hate union between Ruto, MP Ng'eno
Sh100b more needed to fund basic education
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Sh100b more needed to fund basic education
Omollo warns against political hooliganism, calls for restraint
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Omollo warns against political hooliganism, calls for restraint
US attacks: How Iran's retaliation threatens Kenya's economy, security
By Robert Kituyi 3 hrs ago
US attacks: How Iran's retaliation threatens Kenya's economy, security
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved