Emotions run high as MP Ng'eno's body arrives at Lee funeral home

The body of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno arrives at Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi, on March 1, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Emotions ran high on Sunday evening as the bodies of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno and five others killed in the helicopter crash were received by family members and legislators at Lee Funeral home in Nairobi, amid calls to keep politics out of the tragedy.

The bodies of the six victims, who perished in the helicopter crash in Mosop on Saturday, were airlifted from Eldoret and transported to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Leaders present at the Lee funeral home, led by the funeral planning committee chair Julius Melly, urged the public to remain calm.

“I thank all those who came here today to mourn our late colleague. The funeral plans officially begin today and we will communicate how the programme will unfold,” said Melly.

He cautioned Kenyans against politicising the tragic incident, saying the focus should remain on mourning the deceased and supporting the bereaved families.

“There is no need to add politics and propaganda to what happened. This is not a time for politics; it is a time to mourn,” he said.

Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works Committee vice chairperson Rindikiri Mugambi, where Ng’eno served as chairperson, also criticised attempts to politicise the tragedy.

Mugambi took issue with remarks attributed to the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“Those who have started doing politics with the death of our colleague should know that is not the African way. The family and those gathered here understand how heavy this loss is. Let us mourn and pray for the family,” he said. Tinderet MP Julius Kibiwot Melly addresses the Press at Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi, on March 1, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntuntu, who is also Ng’eno’s brother-in-law, called for restraint and respect for the bereaved families.

“About 30 minutes after the incident, politicians started talking. According to African traditions, you cannot make such announcements before the family knows what has happened,” Ntuntu said.

“Remember the victims have families and children. We were shocked to hear the former deputy president making the announcement before even the family knew what had happened,” he added.