Strengthening Kenya-UAE healthcare cooperation into long-term investment

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President William Ruto launches the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre (NADC) at the SHA headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

I have been following Kenya's healthcare journey for years, and I must say, the challenges we face today are not just statistics on a page—they are stories of mothers losing children to preventable diseases, of families bankrupted by cancer treatment, of rural clinics turning away patients because there is simply no one to treat them. These are human stories, and they demand human solutions.

While the country has made considerable progress in expanding access to healthcare, it still faces significant gaps in financing, infrastructure, specialised care, medical technology and human resources. These challenges are becoming more urgent as the population grows and the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease increases.

This is where the growing relationship between Kenya and the United Arab Emirates presents an opportunity that deserves much more attention. Healthcare cooperation between the two countries is already moving beyond diplomatic statements. In January 2025, Kenya’s Ministry of Health and the UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at deepening the partnership in healthcare, drawing on the UAE’s successes in the sector. Key areas include vaccine production, the expansion of primary healthcare services through the CHP programme, and strategies to enhance Universal Health Coverage (UHC), particularly through improving the stockage of essential health products and technologies to address critical healthcare needs in Kenya.

At the heart of this partnership is the UAE government’s recent confirmation of a $1 billion investment to integrate artificial intelligence into Kenya's digital health and agriculture sectors. This initiative replicates the technological framework currently used in facilities regulated by the Dubai Health Authority and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

For Kenyan-based health tech startups, this capital allocation provides a pipeline to scale AI diagnostics and electronic medical record platforms. Kenyan health providers will use these funds to address gaps in rural clinical delivery and remote patient monitoring.

More recently, the UAE, through the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, was among the donors of the USD 80 million (Sh10.4 billion) Beginnings Fund aimed at slashing maternal and newborn mortality rates. The partnership, signed between the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Fund, channels catalytic funding into the health workforce, essential medicines and technologies, referral networks and health information systems, while reinforcing strategies already in motion under Kenya’s UHC reforms and Taifa Care.

It targets 21 priority counties and around 200 high-volume health facilities. Officials project the programme will reach about 5.9 million women and newborns and help avert an estimated 46,494 deaths by 2031. The funding is intended to complement, not replace, spending by national and county governments.

In April 2026, the UAE donated a major consignment of essential medicines to Kenya, including medicines used to manage hypertension, diabetes, infections and respiratory conditions. Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) moved to distribute the medicines to all 47 counties, targeting delivery within 10 days. Importantly, this was the first time the UAE entrusted KEMSA with the national distribution of such a significant donation.

For someone in a rural health centre, it means that patients living with NCDs do not have to travel for hours looking for medication. It also means that these patients continue treatment without interruption. And for a health worker already stretched by limited resources, having essential medicines available can make the difference between treating a patient immediately and sending them home empty-handed.

Kenya has built considerable expertise in digital health, mobile technology, community health and last-mile service delivery. The UAE, meanwhile, has developed significant capabilities in healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technology, investment and digital transformation. The opportunity is therefore not simply for one country to give and another to receive. It is for both to exchange knowledge and build something more sustainable.

For the UAE, Kenya offers a strategic gateway into East Africa and a healthcare market with significant unmet needs and considerable potential. Investment in hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical technology, diagnostics, health logistics and digital health could create commercial opportunities while contributing to better health outcomes.

For Kenya, the benefits could be even more transformative if cooperation moves from donations towards long-term investment.

Vaccine manufacturing is one particularly promising area. Greater local production would reduce Kenya’s vulnerability to international supply disruptions, strengthen health security and create skilled jobs. Partnerships with UAE investors and institutions could provide capital, technology, technical expertise and access to international markets.

Kenya and the UAE now have an opportunity to take their cooperation beyond donations and good intentions, and to build a lasting partnership around investment, technology, skills, and stronger health systems. The time is right to turn the commitments already made into practical programmes that reach people where they need them most. If both countries can keep their focus on the patient—not just the policy—they can build a healthcare partnership measured not by agreements but by lives saved, families protected, and communities given a better chance at a healthier future.

- The author is a Global Communications Strategist and has advised organisations in the healthcare sector, including AstraZeneca and Zipline