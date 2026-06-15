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Deadly risk: Hidden dangers of quitting alcohol cold turkey

By Dr Rachel Kerubo | Jun. 15, 2026
 Quitting alcohol is often far more difficult than many people imagine.[iStock]

While developing alcohol dependence may seem gradual and harmless, quitting is often far more difficult than many people imagine.

What begins as occasional drinking can slowly turn into a dependency, leaving individuals unable to function without alcohol. Once physical dependence develops, stopping suddenly can be dangerous and, in some cases, life-threatening.

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