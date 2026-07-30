All eyes on Ruto as Kenya awaits high-stakes State House Address

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President William Ruto to address the nation on Thursday July 30,2026 at Statehouse, Nairobi. [Statehouse]

President William Ruto will address the nation Thursday evening as economic hardship, labour unrest and Cabinet reshuffle speculation heighten expectations for one of his most closely watched speeches.

Ruto is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. from State House, Nairobi, although State House has not released a detailed agenda.

It has described the address as focused on Kenya's future and a renewed national vision.

A promotional message released ahead of the speech urged Kenyans to embrace bold national ambitions, saying transformation is possible within a generation for countries willing to pursue "the future it has the courage to build."

The address comes as the government faces mounting pressure on several fronts.

Doctors and nurses have staged industrial action over unresolved pay disputes, the education sector continues to struggle with funding shortfalls and teacher shortages, while youth unemployment and uncertainty over government internship programmes remain unresolved.

Political attention has also turned to speculation over a Cabinet reshuffle. If announced, it would mark Ruto's fourth reshuffle since taking office in 2022.

The speech also follows a late-night meeting on Wednesday between Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at State House, fueling speculation after recent reports of a rift between the two leaders.

Kindiki dismissed claims of a fallout in a post on Monday, July 28, insisting nothing had changed between him and the President despite reports that a personal aide attached to his office had been removed from a State House WhatsApp group without explanation.

Ruto is also expected to revisit commitments he made during his State of the Nation Address on November 20, 2025, when he projected Kenya's economy would grow by between 5 and 5.8 per cent in 2026, citing lower inflation and stronger exports.

He is expected to again point to Azerbaijan, Singapore and China as examples of countries that transformed their economies within a generation.

Public expectations remain mixed ahead of the address, with many Kenyans on social media questioning whether the President will announce fresh measures to tackle the country's challenges.

Some users on X predicted Ruto would repeat pledges on affordable housing, the Social Health Authority (SHA) and university funding, while others urged the government to create more jobs and absorb Presidential Secondary and Internship Programme (PSIP) interns into permanent employment.

Others called on the President to use the address to outline practical measures to ease the cost of living and restore public confidence in his administration.