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From Western to the coast, Mulembe brings Ingokho spirit to Diani

By Maarufu Mohamed | Nov. 6, 2026
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Mulembe Chairman Eric Nyongesa follows his shot drive. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

When Mulembe comes to town, you hear them before you see them.

You hear the laughter; you hear the Luhya; you hear the stories from Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and Kitale.

And if you are lucky, you will smell it too... That famous aroma that follows ‘Mulembe’ everywhere they go: 'Ingokho', the chicken.

Yes, Mulembe Golfing Society (MGS) was formed by people from Western Kenya, proud sons and daughters of Mulembe.

And in Kenyan golf, there may be no society quite like them. They are warm, they are loud, and generous.

Tomorrow, that famous Western spirit will cross the Likoni ferry to land on the South Coast in Kwale County for the Ocean breeze golfing extravaganza at Diani’s Diamonds Leisure Golf Club.

It is billed as “A Premier Golf Experience,” but ask any golfer who has played in a Mulembe event and they will tell you the truth; it is more than golf. It is a homecoming, it is a family reunion and it is a feast.

Born in the West, loved countrywide, Mulembe is not just a name; Mulembe means peace, and that is exactly what this society has brought to Kenyan golf for years.

Formed by golfers from Western Kenya who had moved to Nairobi, Mombasa and other towns, Mulembe started as a way to stay together, speak the language, remember home, play golf, and with plenty of chicken on the table.

At Mombasa Golf Club in 2023, the tournament drew 128 golfers for its Pro-Am, with Victor Simbi winning overall.

The society has always insisted on including professionals because, as they say, golf without the professionals is like chicken without ugali; it is not complete.

Mulembe chairman Eric Nyongesa says they are bringing the tournament to the Ocean and this time, it’s going to be bigger and all about taking their identity to the beach.

“We are pleased, excited and ready to have the tournament that belongs to all of Kenya. When we come to Diani, we are not just coming to play golf. We are bringing our culture."

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Related Topics

Mulembe Golfing Society Diani Golf Tournament Kenya Golf Event Diamonds Leisure Golf Club
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