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KGF takes charge of Kenyan golf after court ruling

By Maarufu Mohamed | Nov. 5, 2026
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Kenya Golf Federation (KGF) chairperson Philip Ochola. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Kenya Golf Federation (KGF) has moved swiftly to assert full control of golf in Kenya, laying out a seven-point plan for the administration, governance and development of the game following the recent High Court judgment.

KGF board says it recognises the importance of the decision in clarifying the legal and regulatory framework governing golf in the country, and is conscious of the need to safeguard stability, protect the interests of golfers and clubs, and ensure promotion and development continues without interruption.

The judgment dated October 22, 2026, made by Hon. Justice W. Musyoka in consolidated cases HCJR Nos. E264 and E267 of 2026, the court found that Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) are not registered sports bodies under the Sports Act, having failed to register under Section 46 or transition under Section 49, and described them as “aliens, non-entities and non-existent, for the Sports Act”.

KGF board has now turned that finding into action, where golf administration shall be one national body.

To that extent, it will move to formalise engagements with the International Golf Federation (IGF), Africa Golf Confederation (AGC), Royal and Ancient (R&A) and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), with a view to preserving existing affiliation arrangements to ensure uninterrupted and seamless continuity of promotion of the game in the country.

For golfers, this is the most critical assurance, as international affiliation determines Kenya’s slots in the Magical Kenya Open, eligibility for the Olympics, World Amateur Golf Ranking points, and participation in All Africa Championships.

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Kenya Golf Federation Kenyan Golf Golf Governance High Court Ruling
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