How golf is changing conversations in Africa

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Kenyan golfer Kellie Gachaga in action at the Sunshine Development Tour. [File, Sunshine Tour]

For a long time, golf in Kenya has been defined by tradition. The manicured fairways. The early-morning tee times. The familiar clubhouse conversations. The competition between clubs. The pursuit of the perfect score. And there is nothing wrong with tradition. But golf, like every great sport, must evolve.

Across Kenya, golf is becoming more than a weekend game. It is becoming a platform for business, tourism, networking, wellness, lifestyle, inclusion and opportunity. Golf events are attracting corporates, entrepreneurs, young people, women, families and increasingly, players who have traditionally found themselves on the margins of the sport.

This is the next chapter of Kenyan golf. For instance, the Bad Shot Good Shot Golf tournament is challenging the conventional game. It celebrates both the good and bad shots. Golf can be unforgiving. One day you are hitting the perfect drive; the next, your ball is somewhere you would rather not discuss. But why should a bad round mean a bad experience?

The Bad Shot Good Shot creates space for golfers to compete, laugh, network and celebrate regardless of whether their scorecard is one they want to frame or quietly put away. That matters because the future of golf depends on making people feel that they belong on the course.

The tournament creates an inclusive environment where differently abled golfers can compete alongside other players, reinforcing a powerful message: golf should not be defined by what a person cannot do, but by the opportunity to participate, compete and enjoy the game.

That is not simply a different tournament format. It is a different philosophy of golf. The golf course is becoming a business platform. Kenya's golf courses are increasingly becoming meeting points for business.

A four-hour round can create conversations that would take weeks to arrange in a boardroom. Deals are discussed. Partnerships are formed. Relationships are strengthened. Modern golf is not only about what happens between the first tee and the 18th green. It is also about the experience around the game. And the partners reflected that changing landscape.

A golfer does not travel simply to play 18 holes. They travel for the course, the destination, the food, the hospitality, the culture and the experience. Golf can become a bridge between destinations. Imagine a Kenya where golfers from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and across Africa plan trips around Kenyan golf. Imagine local clubs becoming part of international golf itineraries.

Imagine Kenyan golfers travelling abroad to play and international golfers coming here to experience our courses. Golf can become another engine for tourism. Golf has sometimes carried a reputation for being exclusive. But the sport cannot grow if it remains inaccessible, socially, financially or physically, to large sections of society.

Kenya's golf future will not be secured simply by maintaining the courses we have today. It will be secured by making the sport relevant to tomorrow's golfer. It means creating more opportunities for women. It means embracing technology. It means making golf attractive to young professionals. It means connecting golf with tourism, business and lifestyle. And it means creating events that people actually want to talk about. You can discover a new travel destination at a golf tournament. You can enjoy a cigar, raise a glass of champagne and still celebrate the sport. Most importantly, you can create a place where more people feel welcome.

-The writer is a digital communication expert